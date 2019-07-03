Bulgaria's Anti-corruption Commission Terminates Proceedings Against EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel

Bulgaria's anti-corruption commission (the Commission for Countering Corruption and Forfeiture of Illegally Acquired Property) made a decision on 26 June to terminate the proceedings against EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel. The commission was tipped off that Mariya Gabriel rented a municipal housing for BGN 400, and the contract was signed in October 2010 while she was a MEP.
The commission found that Mariya Gabriel signed a rental agreement on 1 October 2010, and on 11 April 2012, she gave notice of intention to leave the property. According to the commission’s decision, during the term of the agreement, Mariya Gabriel was not holding a public position as per the law on prevention of conflict of interest. In view of this, the received information cannot be considered and proceedings are terminated, the statement reads .

