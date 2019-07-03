Code Yellow Warning for Hot Weather Issued for the whole Bulgaria
July 3, 2019, Wednesday
Code Yellow warning for hot weather has been issued for the whole country, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). In most areas, the temperatures will exceed 36C. This level of warning indicates possible health problems for vulnerable and sick people, seniors and children.
