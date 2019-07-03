Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures between 34C and 39C

It will be sunny today, hot into the afternoon with maximum temperatures from 34C to 39C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. Later in the afternoon clouds will increase in the northern and mountainous areas, with thunderclouds bringing isolated rain showers. Local thunderstorms and hail are possible. The wind will be light from the northwest, in the eastern areas from the south-southeast. The Black Sea coast will be sunny and hot, with a gentle breeze, and maximum temperatures of 30-33C. The sea water temperature is 26-28C.

Atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for the month.