Bus with Children Caught on Fire on the Trakia Highway
A bus carrying children caught on fire on Trakia highway this afternoon. The incident was about 14.40 am 5-6 km after the Karnobatin the direction for Sofia.
No injuries, reported by the Ministry of Interior press office in Burgas.
The bus carried 31 children from Krumovgrad. After the ignition, they were pulled out of the bus and waited for another to take them back to their hometown.
The children together with their teachers returned from a vacation in Sunny Beach.
