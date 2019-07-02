Bus with Children Caught on Fire on the Trakia Highway

Society » INCIDENTS | July 2, 2019, Tuesday // 18:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bus with Children Caught on Fire on the Trakia Highway

A bus carrying children caught on fire on Trakia highway this afternoon. The incident was about 14.40 am 5-6 km after the Karnobatin the direction for Sofia.

No injuries, reported by the Ministry of Interior press office in Burgas.

The bus carried 31 children from Krumovgrad. After the ignition, they were pulled out of the bus and waited for another to take them back to their hometown.

The children together with their teachers returned from a vacation in Sunny Beach.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria