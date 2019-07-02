Negotiations for Top EU Jobs EU Stalled for Third Consecutive Day

Day 3 talks on high-level posts in the European Union (EU) continue. After a nearly 20-hour session, which began on Sunday and ended on Monday afternoon, the leaders of the member states renewed their efforts to reach an agreement.

The key question is who will inherit Jean-Claude Juncker as President of the European Commission (EC). The other top positions are the President of the European Parliament and the European Council, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security and Head of the Central Bank.

The President of the new Parliament should be elected by the MEPs tomorrow.



The summit of European leaders, which ended yesterday at noon, set a record, surpassing the duration of the Council dedicated to the crisis in Greece in 2015.

The choice of candidates is more difficult after the vote in May put an end to the majority of traditional left and center-right political forces in the European Parliament. Some analysts summarize that it will not be so easy for what Germany and France to understand.

Not exactly the compromise French-German compromise proposal was supported, the leading candidate of the European Socialist Party, France Timmermans, succeeding Jean-Claude Juncker as Commission President, and European People's Party candidate Manfred Weber instead, to take the presidency of parliament.



It turned out that the process of nominating leading candidates for the top positions in the European Union by the various political forces before the election not only did not result, it seemed to be a stumbling block.

Speaking of names outside the list of leading candidates. The President of the European Council turned the name of the former Commissioner, and now Executive Director of the World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told reporters after the interruption of talks yesterday that Georgieva is no longer discussing a high position.

Borisov also said he has refused for Bulgaria the post of High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security of the EU, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of the Commission, because in this case our country is losing the post of EU commissioner.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister said that at a meeting of the European People's Party he proposed Croatian Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovic as President of the European Commission.

Meanwhile, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Lijen entered the race, which, according to the media in Brussels, has the support of the Visegrad Four, the Baltic States and is an acceptable candidate for Italy. According to unofficial information, Layen may receive French President Emmanuel Macron's vote against the appointment of French Kristin Ladar as director of the European Central Bank.

The name of the former Bulgarian prime minister and chairman of the Party of European Socialists Sergei Stanishev was also congratulated as President of the European Parliament.