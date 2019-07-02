Bloomberg: Bulgaria with the Cheapest Fuel in the Whole EU

The Bloomberg agency has made a ranking of countries according to the price of the gasoline A-95.Bulgaria has the cheapest but at the same time the most inaccessible fuel in the whole European Union, quoted by Econ.bg

The lowest gasoline price is in Venezuela and it is just 1 US cent per liter of A-95. Iran ranks second, the fuel there can be bought for 28 cents, followed by Kuwait with $ 0.35 per liter. The most expensive one is in Hong Kong, where the liter costs $ 2.10.

Bulgaria has the cheapest fuel in the EU with an average price of A-95 of $ 1.33 per liter, which means the country ranks 25th in the world.

In the Accessibility Index, however, our country lags behind all European countries, even those outside the EU, and ranks 53th out of a total of 61 countries. According to the agency, the average Bulgarian should spend as much as 5.46% of his daily wage of 24.26 dollars in order to afford a liter of petrol.

Bloomberg summarized the situation in Bulgaria as follows: "Ask the Bulgarians whether gasoline is expensive and they will most likely shake their heads because that means ''yes'' in Bulgaria. Low incomes and moderate gasoline prices make it difficult for Bulgarians to fill the tank. "

In Romania, for example, the average price of a gallon of gas is $ 5.36, which ranks it on the 31st place, and for accessibility – on 49th, because it takes 16.56% of a daily wage to afford a gallon of gas.