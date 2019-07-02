Grigor Dimitrov Will Have to Pay a Fine Because He Refused to Appear at the Press Conference
The organizers will later declare the amount of the penalty, writes NOVA TV.
Grigor Dimitrov will have to pay a fine because he refused to appear at the press conference after he lost against Corentin Moutet at the start of Wimbledon, BNR reported.
According to the rules, if a media interest is claimed by a tennis player, he is obliged to speak to the media. The organizers will later declare the amount of the penalty. It will almost certainly be between 1000 and 3000 pounds. For the defeat yesterday, Dimitrov took 45,000 pounds before charging the amount with local taxes.
In his previous five-set loss in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament - Roland Garros in 2016 by Victor Troitski, Grigor appeared to journalists and answered questions, although he was clearly in a bad mood.
