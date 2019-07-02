PM Borissov: Kristalina Georgieva is Extremely Well Prepared

"Kristalina Georgieva is extremely well prepared, there must be enough votes to support her.” This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in front of journalists in Brussels. Currently there are talks on the allocation of the senior posts in the EU.

"We demonstrate a high degree of transparency. People already make enough fun of the countries of Eastern Europe, I hope there will be a decision today, "Borissov said.

"I have not heard Michel Barnier's name go through the so-called consultations," Borissov said in response to a question whether he is a good offer for Bulgaria.