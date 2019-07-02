PM Borissov: Kristalina Georgieva is Extremely Well Prepared

Politics | July 2, 2019, Tuesday // 14:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Borissov: Kristalina Georgieva is Extremely Well Prepared

"Kristalina Georgieva is extremely well prepared, there must be enough votes to support her.” This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in front of journalists in Brussels. Currently there are talks on the allocation of the senior posts in the EU.

"We demonstrate a high degree of transparency. People already make enough fun of the countries of Eastern Europe, I hope there will be a decision today, "Borissov said.

"I have not heard Michel Barnier's name go through the so-called consultations," Borissov said in response to a question whether he is a good offer for Bulgaria.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kristalina Georgieva, Boyko Borissov, Brussels
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria