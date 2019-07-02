South Americans Will Observe the First Total Solar Eclipse Since 2017

Parts of South America will experience the first total solar eclipse since 2017 on Tuesday. 

Thousands of tourists from all over the world are flocking to Chile and Argentina, where the eclipse is expected to pass by in the afternoon. 

It will be the first total solar eclipse since August 2017 when the moon passed between the earth and the sun over parts of the United States, Al Jazeera reported.

Tens of thousands of tourists are expected in the cities of northern Chile in search of the best place to track the solar eclipse.

The phenomenon will reach the coast of Chile near La Serena in the afternoon local time. The city has a population of 200,000, but it expects 300,000 visitors. Additional quantities of water and fuel are provided, BNT reported.

Neighbouring cities hope to continue to attract tourists after the event. Meanwhile, huge facilities are being built, allowing more people to see the solar eclipse.

