July 2, 2019
Bulgaria: President Rumen Radev Invited the Chinese to Invest in Bulgaria

President Rumen Radev invited representatives of state-owned enterprises in China to invest in Bulgaria. "Bulgaria has an important geostrategic situation, which should not be underestimated. Bulgaria is an extremely important unit of the "One Belt, One Road” initiative.

We have to fight for this strategic location to be used to the best advantage as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Radev, who expects more Chinese investments in Bulgaria.

"We agreed with the governor of the Chinese province of Hubei to develop a concrete plan in which to jointly identify areas and projects of mutual interest and to find ways to realise them within certain deadlines - transport infrastructure, energy, automotive, green energy, agriculture, IT technologies, " the head of state said.

"It is very important for me to open the door to Chinese investments at a high political level," the president said. On the second day of his visit to China Rumen Radev made a statement at the World Economic Forum in Dalian, known as "Summer Davos", BNR reported.

