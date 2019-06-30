KEVR Approved Electricity Prices for Customers of EVN Bulgaria from 1 July 2019

Business » ENERGY | July 2, 2019, Tuesday // 14:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: KEVR Approved Electricity Prices for Customers of EVN Bulgaria from 1 July 2019 www.pixabay.com

In its decision № CC-19 dated July 1, 2019, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) approved new electricity prices for household and non-residential customers connected to a low-voltage grid in Southeastern Bulgaria in force since 01.07.2019.

According to the KEVR's Decision, the final VAT rates for household customers in Southeast Bulgaria are as follows: 

Daily rate: 0,22238 BGN (VAT included) / kWh. This is an increase of 2.97% compared to the current price of 0.21596 BGN (VAT included) / kWh. 

Night rate: 0,12636 BGN (VAT included) / kWh. This is an increase of 2.97% compared to the current price of BGN 0.12271 (VAT included) / kWh.

As with any price change, consumption information in the following invoices will be divided into two distinct periods - consumption at old prices until 30 June 2019 inclusive and consumption at new prices from 1 July 2019. The total number of days in the reporting period corresponds to the normal monthly reporting period for each customer, keeping the regular reporting deadlines.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: KEVR, EVN, prices, electricity, daily rate, night rate
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria