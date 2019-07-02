CPC Has Filed a Complaint Against One of the Mobile Operators in Bulgaria

The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) will investigate the company under chapter seven of the relevant law, namely unfair competition.

The Commission for Protection of Competition starts an investigation against one of the major mobile operators in Bulgaria. This was announced by the agency on its site. The regulator will check for violations of antitrust law in the part concerning unfair competition.

This chapter includes violations of misleading or comparative advertising, imitation, harm to the reputation of competitors and unfairly attracting customers.

