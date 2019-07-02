Russia Will Explore the Moon with the Help of AI

Russia will explore the Moon with the help of robots with artificial intelligence, the Roscosmos federal space agency said.

"The involvement of a person in this program is harmoniously combined with the use of automated spacecraft and robot with elements of artificial intelligence," said the press service of the corporation.

From there, they further emphasised that robotic systems will be maximally triggered during exploration and absorption of the Moon to reduce potential risks to human health as well as the value of the program as a whole.

Russia's lunar program must be implemented in several stages by 2040.