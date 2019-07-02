Angela Merkel: We Are Firmly Behind the European Perspective For the Western Balkans

EU postpones decision to start accession talks with Albania and northern Macedonia mid-month, writes NOVA TV.



,,Germany firmly stands behind the European perspective for the Western Balkans and supports the countries in the region in their reform efforts.'' This was announced by the German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet.

"Due to the late announcement of the country reports, the deadline for a decision to open accession talks with northern Macedonia and Albania was short. Prior to this decision, the federal government must obtain the consent of the Bundestag'', said from Merkel's cabinet in response to a Montenegrin ''Pobjeda'' newspaper question about the EU Council decisions to postpone the start of talks with northern Macedonia and Albania.

The EU postponed the decision to open accession talks with both sides in the middle of the month. Skopje and Tirana received a new deadline, October this year, when EU members will announce whether these countries will start negotiations.

The German Chancellor at the end of the two-day EU summit in Brussels, which was postponed by the negotiating decision, pledged to do everything in order to set a date for the start of membership talks in northern Macedonia in the EU by October and that it would uses all its political weight for this positive decision.