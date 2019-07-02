Facebook Evacuates Four Buildings After Possible Sarin Exposure

Two people may have been injured, writes NOVA TV.



Two people may have been injured at a post office in Menlo Park, Calif., Used by Facebook. One of the shipments may contain a sarin, NOVA TV quoted an information from local authorities.

Currently two employees who have been in close proximity to suspicious packages feel normal, there are no signs of poisoning, authorities said.

For security reasons, four buildings were evacuated immediately.

Sarin was found in 1938 in Germany. It is liquid without color and odor and is in the category of unstable toxic substances. Sarin, a potent toxic compound that disrupts the nervous system, has been used as a chemical weapon. Exposure can be fatal.

The Chemical Weapons Convention, which entered into force in 1997, prohibits the production, storage and use of it.