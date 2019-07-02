Sofia Municipality Will Continue to Provide Water to Citizens while Stocks Last

Sofia Municipality organizes the distribution of mineral water in connection with the high summer temperatures. The initiative will continue today, Tuesday, 2 July. Bottles of water will be given at four points - in the square space at the temple "Sveta Nedelya’’, ''Orlov Most'' (''Eagle Bridge'') - near Ariana Lake, in front of the National Palace of Culture and Slaveikov Square.

The initiative is part of the annual campaign to provide water to citizens during the hot summer months. The water will be handed over by municipal officials and while stocks last.

The water is provided by Sofia Municipality, Social Activities and Integration of People with Disabilities.