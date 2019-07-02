Increase in the Salaries of the Drivers in the Public Transport in Sofia with 30%

Yordanka Fandakova will propose to the Sofia City Council to adopt an agreement for lifting the salaries of the drivers in the public transport with 10% for three consecutive years, Econ.bg. The Mayor's proposal is after a meeting today with the leaders of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions and the Confederation of Labour ''Podkrepa''.

The first increase is expected to be 1 March 2020.

Now the basic salary in metropolitan public transport is BGN 1150, and the average wage is BGN 1800, which includes money for internship, food, bonuses for good work and revenue from ticket sales.

,,The norms for overtime work are still not observed'', said Plamen Dimitrov, president of CITUB, quoted by Mediapool. According to him, the reason for the overloading of drivers in public transport is the deficit of candidates. He believes that the problem will be gradually solved by raising salaries. Only two months after their last increase since 1 April, 55 new drivers have entered the public transport.

,,The city's night transport in the capital is a luxury because few Sofia citizens use it and the drivers have overtime'', said Dimitar Manolov, president of the Podkrepa Labor Code.

He suggested to the Sofia Municipality that the night lines be given to private companies.

