Intensive Traffic at Kulata and Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoints
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Traffic on the Bulgarian-Greek border at Kulata border checkpoint is intense for all cars. The traffic is also intense on Bulgaria’s border with Turkey, at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint. This was reported by DG Border Police.
At the Danube Bridge-Vidin border checkpoint traffic is intense at the exit only for trucks. At Danube Bridge-Rousse, Kardam and Durankulak the traffic is intense at the entrance for cars.
Traffic on the border with Serbia and northern Macedonia is normal.
- » Bulgarians Can Visit 168 Countries in the World without Visas
- » Survey: Over 50% of Bulgarians Can not Afford a Vacation this Summer
- » Once Again - Kilometric Queues of Cars on the Kulata Border Checkpoint
- » Greece Won't Raise the Toll Taxes from July 1st
- » Revenues from International Tourism in Bulgaria For the First 4 Months of the Year Amounted to Nearly EUR 590 million
- » 4.6% Growth of Bulgarians' Trips Abroad