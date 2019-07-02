Intensive Traffic at Kulata and Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoints

Bulgaria: Intensive Traffic at Kulata and Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoints

Traffic on the Bulgarian-Greek border at Kulata border checkpoint is intense for all cars. The traffic is also intense on Bulgaria’s border with Turkey, at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint. This was reported by DG Border Police.

At the Danube Bridge-Vidin border checkpoint traffic is intense at the exit only for trucks. At Danube Bridge-Rousse, Kardam and Durankulak the traffic is intense at the entrance for cars. 

Traffic on the border with Serbia and northern Macedonia is normal.

