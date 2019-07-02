Large-scale Anti-Terrorist Operation in Sydney

Three people are arrested, writes NOVA TV.



Three people were arrested in a massive anti-terrorist action in Sydney. The operation began earlier on Tuesday, reports BGNES. It is expected that the three suspects will be charged with planning for a terrorist attack and links with the IDIL terrorist group.

"The Joint Counter-Terrorism Team can confirm that it is conducting operations in Sydney, as a result of which there is no immediate threat to community safety," a police spokesman said.

So far there is no information about the identity of the suspects.

In November 2018, the Canberra government announced plans to make changes to the current Australian citizenship law to deprive citizens of dual citizenship who had been convicted of terrorism.

Under current Australian legislation, citizenship can be taken away by persons with dual citizenship if they have been sentenced to imprisonment for six or more years. The new changes will prevent the return of Australian foreign fighters who have previously visited conflict-affected areas such as Syria and Iraq.