Day 3 Talks on the Allocation of Senior Posts in the EU Continue

The talks on the allocation of senior posts in the European Union are being renewed, writes NOVA TV.

In two consecutive days, negotiations in Brussels failed. The 28 Heads of State and Government can not choose who will be at the head of the European Commission and with what posts those who compromise will be compensated.

Kristalina Georgieva is in the fight for the president of the European Commission. On Monday, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced that he had removed Georgieva from the list of favorites for the next post - President of the European Council. She will, however, take part in the big game for the most crucial post in Europe - heir to Jean-Claude Juncker.

Ms Georgieva was proposed to succeed Mr Tusk. She is an economist and ex-EU Commissioner, who has been chief executive of the World Bank since 2017.

Diplomats say summit chair Donald Tusk proposed Dutch centre-left politician Frans Timmermans to succeed Mr Juncker.

The rare Sunday summit was called because EU leaders failed on 20 June to agree on candidates for the Commission president's job and other top posts: European Council president (to replace Donald Tusk); High Representative for foreign policy (to replace Federica Mogherini); European Parliament president and European Central Bank president.