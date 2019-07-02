Code Yellow Warning For Hot Weather in Bulgaria
Code Yellow warning for high temperatures has been issued for the whole country, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
Hot weather is expected with prevailing maximum temperatures reaching 34°C to 39°C.
This level of warning indicates possible health problems for vulnerable and sick people, seniors and children.
