Code Yellow Warning For Hot Weather in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 2, 2019, Tuesday // 09:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Code Yellow Warning For Hot Weather in Bulgaria pixabay.com

Code Yellow warning for high temperatures has been issued for the whole country, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Hot weather is expected with prevailing maximum temperatures reaching 34°C to 39°C.

This level of warning indicates possible health problems for vulnerable and sick people, seniors and children.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hot weather, yellow code, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria