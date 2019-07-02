Bulgarian President Radev will Participate in the "Summer Davos" in China

After a few days of intensive preparation, the 13th Annual Meeting of New Champions, organized by the World Economic Forum, known as "Summer Davos", was opened in Dalian, China's coastal town.



The official guest of the forum is also Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev, who participates in the opening, and will immediately meet with Klaus Schwab, founder and head of the forum. Over 1,800 people from more than 100 countries participate in this Summer Summer edition of Davos.

The extraordinary efforts of the organizers to introduce a new face to China are visible in the first few hours spent in Dalian. Walking late at night or in the active part of the day, one feels like a perfectly organized city with clean streets, well-kept green areas, cutting-edge new technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and innovative technologies.



For the past 12 years since the forum has been held here, Dalien's changes are obvious, everyone notes, and the coastal city is working hard for its new place in global geopolitics.



One of the reasons for strong investment in China's new global face is that in this year's forum for the first time more than 70 percent of the participants are foreigners. For the first time, over 300 US visitors are participating in the forum, making Americans the second largest after hosts from China.

After the G20 summit in Osaka, where warming of US-China relations and the resumption of a series of trade negotiations between the two countries has been noticed, in today's issue of China Daily the news continues to be leading and once again shifts the meeting information of Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. In his introductory paper, the newspaper writes that the resumption of the talks inspires a new so much confidence in the world markets.



Following his meetings at the Dalian forum, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev continues his state visit and will go to Beijing tonight.