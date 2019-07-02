Bulgarian Airplane Made Emergency Landing in Tel Aviv, no Injuries (Video)

A plane of a Bulgarian private airline made emergency landing in Israel, NOVA learned. The reason is a broken tire and a damaged landing gear.

Immediately after the departure of Cologne 737-400 Boeing, it became clear that there was a problem.

The airport authorities have called on the Bulgarian airline Electra Airways and have reported suspicions that the aircraft has burst a tire at take-off. The company contacted the pilots as well as Ben Gurion Airport.

The plane was forced to make an additional tour of Tel Aviv before landing to be inspected from the ground. Israeli media writes that a military plane has been lifted in the air to inspect landing gear.

The machine landed without problems at the airport, but local television footage shows it is surrounded by fire brigades and ambulance.

There are no injuries. Most of the 146 passengers were Israelis. The crew of 7 people is Bulgarian. The flight from Cologne to Tel Aviv is a charter, and the Bulgarian company is often hired to fly with that plane on the same route.