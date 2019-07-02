Extreme Fire Danger Warning for Dobrich Region in Bulgaria on 2 July
A warning for extreme fire danger conditions has been issued for some areas in Dobrich region for 2 July, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). The extreme fire danger rating indicates rapid spread of very strong fires, difficult to control, with conditions for crown fires. For the other areas in the region, an orange index is in place, which means very high fire risk. The same level is valid also for some areas in the regions of Blagoevgrad, Silistra, Burgas, Haskovo, Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Pleven, Vratsa and Silistra.
