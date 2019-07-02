NIMH: Hot Weather Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 34°C and 39°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 2, 2019, Tuesday // 08:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NIMH: Hot Weather Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 34°C and 39°C

It will be sunny and hot today. A light south wind will blow. The daily temperatures will rise even further to maximums reaching 34°C to 39°C, in Sofia 34°-35°C. Atmospheric pressure will slowly drop and later in the day it will come closer to the average for the month. This is the weather forecast of the of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria