NIMH: Hot Weather Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 34°C and 39°C

It will be sunny and hot today. A light south wind will blow. The daily temperatures will rise even further to maximums reaching 34°C to 39°C, in Sofia 34°-35°C. Atmospheric pressure will slowly drop and later in the day it will come closer to the average for the month. This is the weather forecast of the of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.