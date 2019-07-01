European Commission Elections: Kristalina Georgieva Out, Mariya Gabriel In?

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has said he refused the position of High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security of Bulgaria, because in that case the country would lose the position of commissioner in a real sector.

Imagine something that is likely to happen, such as the countries of the Western Balkans not receiving an invitation for EU accession talks. Then Kosovars, Albanians, Macedonians, Serbs would say it didn’t happen "because of the Bulgarian commissioner," the Prime Minister said.

Mariya Gabriel has proven her abilities as a commissioner and Sofia plans to offer that she remained in European Commission office, PM Borissov added and specified that previous plans for World Bank Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva to head the European Council had been dropped.

