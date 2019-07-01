The Leaders of the European Union Suspended Their Summit - They Will Continue on Tuesday

The leaders of the European Union suspended their summit, which began on Sunday and lasted about 20 hours. No consensus has been reached in the negotiations for the election of new heads of the main European institutions. The search will continue on Tuesday, when the session will begin at 11 am Bulgarian time.

Reuters, referring to diplomatic sources, wrote that European Union leaders are close to awarding socialist Dutchman Frans Timmermans the job of European Commission president, with the center-right Kristalina Georgieva lined up to head the European Council. Belgium’s Prime Minister Charles Michel is a strong candidate for the job of EU foreign policy chief.

Reuters also stated that Manfred Weber, who the center-right European People’s Party had wanted to lead the Commission, looked set to head the European Parliament.

Mariya Gabriel also figurates among the candidates.