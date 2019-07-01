PM Borissov on the European Commission President Elections: There is no Decision yet
Everyone offers their candidates and others deny them. That is - there is no solution. This was told by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to the journalists in Brussels regarding the election of a new President of the European Commission.
Asked how many countries blocked Timmermans, he replied that he wouldn’t say or answer for foreign positions but defended the Bulgarian.
"A majority must be found to vote for the prime minister," Borissov reminded.
On the question if only Kristalina Georgieva is considered as the President of the European Council, the prime minister said that only hers and the name of Mariya Gabriel were launched.
When he was asked what he had talked to with Frans Timmermans, he replied that they had talked about everything, and his video on Facebook was just to show how broad-minded he is.
