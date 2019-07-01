Rise in the Price of Taxis Due to New Cash Registers

All taxis have to set up new fiscal cash registers. This is contemplated in amendments to the Road Traffic Act, recalls Trud newspaper. According to them, Art. 246 drops off and a provision for the issuance of a new regulation on the functional and technical requirements is made. These new fiscal cash registers now have to meet the requirements of the notorious Ordinance No. H-18, against which the tourism industry have already murmured.

The National Revenue Agency (NAP) explained that the old taxi register is replaced by a new one, which should be related to the National Revenue Agency, Emil Ignatov of the National Union of Taxi Carriers told Trud.

There are no cash registers in any EU country, commented Rumen Krumov, chairman of the National Union of Taxi Carriers. 

The requirement for new taxi equipment will increase the costs and the prices and will lead to growth in the grey market in the industry, Kiril Kirilov of the National Taxi Syndicate stated.

