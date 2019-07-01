The Salaries of Sofia Public Transport Employees Will Be Increased by 10%

A three-year program, which will increase the salaries of the workers by 10% annually, will be signed between the Metropolitan Municipality and the trade unions. This was announced by the mayor Yordanka Fandakova after a meeting between her, the trade unions and the directors of the four companies in the metropolitan public transport.

The mayor herself personally became the guarantor of the Program’s execution and promised that she will present it to the Sofia Municipal Council on the forthcoming meeting.

If municipal councillors accept it, it will start running from 2020. The increase in salaries will affect all employees in the four municipal transport companies.

The mayor recalled that only this year the salaries of the employees in the sector were increased by 20% and in the road transport there is already a positive tendency for recruiting new drivers.