The Salaries of Sofia Public Transport Employees Will Be Increased by 10%

Society | July 1, 2019, Monday // 13:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Salaries of Sofia Public Transport Employees Will Be Increased by 10%

A three-year program, which will increase the salaries of the workers by 10% annually, will be signed between the Metropolitan Municipality and the trade unions. This was announced by the mayor Yordanka Fandakova after a meeting between her, the trade unions and the directors of the four companies in the metropolitan public transport.

The mayor  herself personally became the guarantor of the Program’s execution and promised that she will present it to the Sofia Municipal Council on the forthcoming meeting.

If municipal councillors accept it, it will start running from 2020. The increase in salaries will affect all employees in the four municipal transport companies.

The mayor recalled that only this year the salaries of the employees in the sector were increased by 20% and in the road transport there is already a positive tendency for recruiting new drivers.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sofia Mayor, Yordanka Fandakova, salaries increase, public transport
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria