Is There Pollution in Bulgaria's Swimming Pools?

Disinfectants and chlorine above the norm discovered the control bodies at the first inspections of the pools in the country. Is this dangerous and what are the risks to our health if we come into a heavily polluted pool?

In Sofia for a year and a half, 20 pools have been closed due to various violations. There are 178 registered pools in Sofia - 130 indoor and 48 open which are working only in the summer.

Among the established at the beginning of the season disturbances in the country are - poor hygiene, residual chlorine above the norms, unacceptable smell, as well as the increased concentration of ammonia and nitrates. Since the beginning of the season were taken over 120 samples in 60 inspections only in Sofia.

"The sample is being taken in the active part of the day when there are swimming. It is mandatory to rinse the bottle three times at the beginning. And we close it under water because of the residual free chlorine, as it is volatile, "Mariana Petrova from RZI - Sofia told Nova TV.

Pool owners claim the chlorine standards are obsolete and do not meet the new water purity requirements. So they were forced to break the rules.