Protest in front of KEVR Building Because of the Electricity, Heating and Hot Water Price Increase
Society | July 1, 2019, Monday // 12:59| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Citizens are gathering in protest in front of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) building because of the rise in electricity, heating and hot water prices.
According to protesters, the increase is illegal and will affect the prices of all products and services.
Further information will be provided.
