Gallup Study: 48% of Bulgarians Believe "To A Certain Extent" in the Media

48% of Bulgarians believe "to a certain extent" in the media in Bulgaria, 30% say they do not believe them at all, 16% usually trust, the other 6% are hesitant, according to a new study by the global association "Gallup International" , conducted in 58 countries around the world with among nearly 60,000 respondents.

The hesitation becomes more serious when it comes to international media - 16% is the share of those who do not know how to respond. 45% believe to a certain extent, 24% do not trust, and 15% rather trust.

The results, however, show that Bulgarians do not express a certain preference for domestic or foreign channels of information. In general, with some slight discrepancies, similar moods are among Bulgaria’s neighbours. In Serbia and Kosovo, however, distrust of international media is more tangible.

In terms of trust in national media, 52% of the world's population chose the evasive response "I believe only to a certain extent," 22% say they believe in principle, and 21% explicitly state that they do not trust the national media in their country . The remaining 5% can not answer.

Similar is the situation with regard to international media - 52% of the people worldwide also share that they believe, but only to a certain extent, 18% trust and 23% do not trust the information from foreign media at all. The rest are experiencing difficulty to answer.

Thus, there is no significant difference in the world's attitudes towards internal or international sources of information. The attitude is equally contradictory.