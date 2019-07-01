Sunny Today, with Maximum Temperatures between 31° and 36°

Bulgaria: Sunny Today, with Maximum Temperatures between 31° and 36°

Today it will be mostly sunny, after noon - hot. The temperatures will rise - the maximum temperatures will be between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius. 

Above the mountains will also be sunny and warm It will blow  moderate to strong north-east wind. 

On the seaside temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 30-31 degrees. The sea water temperature is 26-27 degrees. It will blow weak southeast wind.

The WMO Sea State Code will be around 2 - smooth (wavelets).

