Sunny Today, with Maximum Temperatures between 31° and 36°

Today it will be mostly sunny, after noon - hot. The temperatures will rise - the maximum temperatures will be between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Above the mountains will also be sunny and warm It will blow moderate to strong north-east wind.

On the seaside temperatures will rise and the maximum will be between 30-31 degrees. The sea water temperature is 26-27 degrees. It will blow weak southeast wind.

The WMO Sea State Code will be around 2 - smooth (wavelets).