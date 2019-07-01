Sofia Municipality Will Give Free Mineral Water Bottles Due to the High Temperatures

From 13:00 today, in connection with the high summer temperatures, the Sofia Municipality organizes the distribution of mineral water. This will be at four points - in the square space at the temple "Sveta Nedely'', ''Orlov Most'' (''Eagle Bridge'') - near Ariana Lake, in front of the National Palace of Culture and Slaveikov Square.



The water is provided by Sofia Municipality, Social Activities and Integration of People with Disabilities.

The initiative is part of the annual campaign to provide water to citizens during the hot summer months.

The water will be handed over by municipal officials.