Kristalina Georgieva - the New President of the European Council?

Frans Timmermans is likely to be the new president of the European Commission, writes NOVA TV.


Unconfirmed information Kristalina Georgieva will head the European Council, and Frans Timmermans will be elected President of the European Commission. Diplomats say an agreement on the people who will take up these posts has already been reached at the Brussels summit.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel will head the EU's foreign policy. He succeeds Federica Mogherini.

Manfred Weber, who was the EPP candidate for the European Commission, becomes President of the European Parliament.

The information was distributed by Reuters, which refers to two sources close to the talks. The summit of EU leaders began on Sunday.

