Finland Takes Over the Rotating EU Presidency For 6 Months

Finland takes over the six-month rotating presidency of the European Commission today from Romania, DPA and TASS reported.



The slogan of the Finnish Presidency is "Sustainable Europe - A Sustainable Future" and the central theme is to promote global leadership of the EU in climate action.



Helsinki will chair the European Council meetings in Brussels and Luxembourg, as well as the informal meetings of the EU Ministers in Finland.

In addition, over 90 meetings of different working groups and experts will take place during this period.



Speaking to the national parliament last week, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, said that the presidency will have priority to make progress in tackling climate change and adopting environmental measures.



Finland will also seek to uphold common European values ​​such as the rule of law, human rights, equality and democracy, Rinne said.



Among the challenges facing the EU over the next six months is Britain's delayed exit from the union, whose deadline is now 31 October.



Next country which will take over the rotating EU presidency will be Croatia.