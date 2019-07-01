Part of Bulgaria Blvd. is Closed For Repair - See What are the Changes in the Traffic

pixabay.com

The repair of ''Bulgaria'' Boulevard in Sofia has started. Serious traffic reorganization is provided. The movement of some public transport lines will be also changed.

During the first week of the repair it is planned that most of the traffic will continue to pass along the southern part of the boulevard, explained Sofia Deputy Mayor Doncho Barbalov.

The movement of tram number 7 will not be interrupted, the bus lines will change.

BGN 2.7 million is the budget of the repair, and the promises of the municipality are until 15 September to complete the repair.

Tags: road repair, Bulgaria boulevard, sofia, traffic jams
