Emil Radev: Consensus is Required For the Most Important Positions in the EU

After talks overnight, talks between European leaders on top positions in the EU - the President of the European Commission, the European Parliament, the European Council and the European Central Bank - continue in different formats today.

Why is the solution so complicated read the comment of MEP Emil Radev in the BNT morning block.

Emil Radev, EPP / GERB MP: This is a long process, requires a large consensus from all political families. It is normal to have long negotiations, because the future of the EU is on the map, so it is normal that these negotiations are cumbersome and that Member States have their own opinion on the individual candidates.



Regarding the EPP candidate for European Commission President Manfred Weber, Emil Radev commented that he gave very clear his support for Bulgaria's policies in the EP, he has always supported Bulgaria and our MEPs in Brussels have always found help and assistance from him.

Negotiations on key posts in Europe continue today