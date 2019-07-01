Emil Radev: Consensus is Required For the Most Important Positions in the EU

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | July 1, 2019, Monday // 09:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Emil Radev: Consensus is Required For the Most Important Positions in the EU pixabay.com

After talks overnight, talks between European leaders on top positions in the EU - the President of the European Commission, the European Parliament, the European Council and the European Central Bank - continue in different formats today.

Why is the solution so complicated read the comment of MEP Emil Radev in the BNT morning block.

Emil Radev, EPP / GERB MP: This is a long process, requires a large consensus from all political families. It is normal to have long negotiations, because the future of the EU is on the map, so it is normal that these negotiations are cumbersome and that Member States have their own opinion on the individual candidates.

Regarding the EPP candidate for European Commission President Manfred Weber, Emil Radev commented that he gave very clear his support for Bulgaria's policies in the EP, he has always supported Bulgaria and our MEPs in Brussels have always found help and assistance from him.

Negotiations on key posts in Europe continue today

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Manfred Weber, GERB, Emil Radev, EU
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria