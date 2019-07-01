President Rumen Radev is on a Working Visit to China

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 1, 2019, Monday // 09:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: President Rumen Radev is on a Working Visit to China archive

President Rumen Radev is on a state visit to China at the invitation of his counterpart,Xi Jinping.

Leading accents in its meetings are the upgrading of the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and China at strategic level and the establishment of guidelines for their further development and deepening.

The prospects for increasing Chinese investment in Bulgaria, promoting business contacts, as well as partnerships in information technology, transport infrastructure and communications, tourism, science, education and culture, agriculture will be discussed.

This afternoon, President Rumen Radev will meet with Prime Minister Li Kuzian in Dalian. They will discuss the main directions for the development of Bulgarian-Chinese relations.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: archive, Rumen Radev, China, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria