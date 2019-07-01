President Rumen Radev is on a Working Visit to China
President Rumen Radev is on a state visit to China at the invitation of his counterpart,Xi Jinping.
Leading accents in its meetings are the upgrading of the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and China at strategic level and the establishment of guidelines for their further development and deepening.
The prospects for increasing Chinese investment in Bulgaria, promoting business contacts, as well as partnerships in information technology, transport infrastructure and communications, tourism, science, education and culture, agriculture will be discussed.
This afternoon, President Rumen Radev will meet with Prime Minister Li Kuzian in Dalian. They will discuss the main directions for the development of Bulgarian-Chinese relations.
