Trump Became the First US President to Enter North Korea

US President Donald Trump became the first US acting head of state to cross the border between South and North Korea.

This happened as he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the demilitarized area, which continued with a one-hour tripartite conversation with the leaders of the two Koreas on the southern side of the border.

Trump said he was invited by Kim to take the steps in North Korea and the result was a "very historic" meeting. They have been talking for the third time, but this has never happened on the Korean Peninsula, even less than the northern side of the border. The US president added that "right now" he would have invited Kim to the White House, but at 11 am Bulgarian time there was no confirmation that such an invitation had been made. Kim himself said that it would be an honor for Trump to visit Pyongyang.

Trump was in South Korea at a meeting with the country's president, Moon Jae-in. He announced on Twitter that he had offered Kim to meet him in the demilitarized zone during the (planned) visit to the area to "say hello." Several hours later it was confirmed that Kim would respond.