Repair of Bulgaria Blvd. in Sofia Limits the Traffic for 20 Days

On 30 June, the repair of the roadways on Bulgaria Blvd begins and will be carried out in stages.



In the first stage from 30.06.2019 to 04.07.2019. it is forbidden to enter road vehicles on the southern roadway on Bulgaria Blvd. in the section from Vitosha Blvd. to Pencho Slaveykov Blvd., announced Sofia Municipality.

In the second stage of 05.07.2019. until 19.07.2019. it is forbidden the entry of road vehicles on the southern roadway on Bulgaria Blvd. in the section of Akad. Ivan Ev. Geshov to Cherni Vrah Blvd. as the traffic is done in the north roadway of the boulevard in the same section.



From 30.06.2019 to 04.07.2019. the routes of bus lines № 76, 204, 304 and 604 are changed only in direction of "Orlov most" square, as follows: from "Bulgaria" Blvd, following the Vocational School of Textile and Fashion Design, , to the right on "Pencho Slaveykov" Blvd., on Bulgaria Blvd. and on its route.



There is a temporary stop at "Pencho Slaveykov" Blvd., after Vitosha Blvd., towards "Orlov most" square for bus lines № 76, 204, 304 and 604.

From 04.30 on 05.07.2019 to 24.00 on 19.07.2019 the route of bus line № 76 is changed only in the direction of hc. "Gotse Delchev" as follows: from "Bulgaria" Blvd., on "Pencho Slaveykov" Blvd., on Vitosha Blvd., to the right on "Byala Cherkva" Str., On "Petko Y. Todorov" Blvd. stop at all existing bus and tram stops in the changed stretch of route.



The routes of bus lines № 76, 204, 304 and 604 in the direction of the National Palace of Culture are partially changed as follows: from the crossroad Bulgaria Blvd. - Acad. Ivan Ev. Geshov "-" Petko Y. Todorov "Blvd. on the north roadway on Bulgaria Blvd. to the crossroad Bulgaria Blvd. -" Prof. Fr. Nansen "- Cherni Vrah Blvd. and along its route.

There is a temporary stop on "Bulgaria" Blvd. before "Petko Y. Todorov" Blvd. in the direction of the National Palace of Culture for bus lines № 204 and 304.



Closed stops with code 0268 "Bul. Acad. Geshov "on Bulgaria Blvd. in the direction of the National Palace of Culture for bus lines Nos. 76, 204, 304 and 604 and code 1736" Textiles and fashion design "on Bulgaria Blvd. in the direction of the National Palace of Culture for bus lines № 76, 204 and 604.