Bulgarian and Syrian Arrested in Athens, Selling Fake Documents to Migrants

Greek police arrested a Syrian and a Bulgarian woman who were arrested with a lot of false passports and identity papers, the Associated Press reported.

They are believed to have sold the documents to migrants at a price of 5000 euros. The arrests were carried out in Athens on Friday, but the announcement was published yesterday.

In addition to Greek and Swedish passports, Bulgarian and Greek identity papers, laptop, tablet, lamination machine, information flasks and plastic sheets were found. If they were able to sell the prepared papers, they would have won nearly one million euros.

The Syrian is 41 years old and has already served a sentence for such an activity, but has recently been released. When the police entered the apartment, the 44-year-old woman tried to throw through the balcony several documents and a laptop.