Survey: Over 50% of Bulgarians Can not Afford a Vacation this Summer
For more than 50% of Bulgarians the summer holiday this year turns out to be a chimera. Every second person is ready to draw credit to have vacation at the sea. This shows a study by the Trend Research Center.
"The lack of financial capacity is the main reason for not planning a break. This was also the result of last year's results. Demographic breakdowns clearly show that those who highlight the financial reasons are mostly the oldest groups, "commented Atanas Stefanov from Trend to NOVA.
The data from the survey also indicate that most Bulgarians prefer to spend their vacation on the native Black Sea coast. "Over half of the holiday planners will be doing this on the Bulgarian beaches this summer. Favourite is the Southern Black Sea Coast towards the North, "added Stefanov.
