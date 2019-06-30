Survey: Over 50% of Bulgarians Can not Afford a Vacation this Summer

Business » TOURISM | June 30, 2019, Sunday // 12:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Survey: Over 50% of Bulgarians Can not Afford a Vacation this Summer

For more than 50% of Bulgarians the summer holiday this year turns out to be a chimera. Every second person is ready to draw credit to have vacation at the sea. This shows a study by the Trend Research Center.

"The lack of financial capacity is the main reason for not planning a break. This was also the result of last year's results. Demographic breakdowns clearly show that those who highlight the financial reasons are mostly the oldest groups, "commented Atanas Stefanov from Trend to NOVA.

The data from the survey also indicate that most Bulgarians prefer to spend their vacation on the native Black Sea coast. "Over half of the holiday planners will be doing this on the Bulgarian beaches this summer. Favourite is the Southern Black Sea Coast towards the North, "added Stefanov.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria