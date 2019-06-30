Sofia Mayor: Ten Years Ago, the Length of the Subway was 10 km, Today is 42 km

Ten years ago, the length of the Sofia metro was 10 km, today is 42 km, the mayor Yordanka Fandakova said to Darik radio.

100 percent of waste was deposited 10 years ago, 15 percent of landfills are being disposed of today, and in a few years there may be zero disposal of waste, she said.

The change in the modernization of public transport is a fact - 90 percent of the bus park has an eco-standard of six. There are also zero-emission electric cars, 25 new trams.

All this is a radical change in the city's public transport, Fandakova said.

And yet, the first new park in many years - "Vazrazhdane" park, all the big city parks are being renovated, Fandakova pointed out, taking into account what happened in the 10 years when she was mayor of Sofia.

"Education, culture and spirituality is what changes people's attitudes and changes the city, built over 90 kindergartens, and building 10 new school buildings.

We do a lot about theaters, culture - for example, open spaces for culture. The opera house in the park is such an example, there is already an opera tourism, "added Fandakova.

The mayor of Sofia gave details of the resignations she had requested in the last days - yesterday she demanded the resignation of the chief architect of Mladost.

"The idea there is to save green space, but as is sought, the chief architect has done an absolute provocation and sabotage," said Fandakova. And he added that he was doing everything possible to get rid of this man.

The head of the construction supervision in the Sofia Municipality also resigned.

Fandakova pointed out that it was illegal coverings on the terrace of Plamen Georgiev.

Rules must be respected by everyone, I do not accept the explanation that something may be illegal, but acceptable, she added.

Asked if she will be a candidate for mayor of Sofia in a next term, Fandakova said she would continue to work, but it is still too early to say what her decision is, it will be on the eve of the election, in any case in early autumn.

As for repairs, especially in the Grafa area, Fandakova pointed out that this project is a lesson, and now things are being done in a new way.

International quality-focused competitions are already being announced and it is important to involve international architects, both in the competitions and in the jury.

I expect this competition / for Sveta Nedelya area / to lead to a good result, said Fandakova.

She also told about the current and upcoming repairs in the center of Sofia and in the area of ​​the ring road - as she explained first, second and third ring.

Another part of the new metro line is to be released.