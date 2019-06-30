Algerian Citizen Raped and Robbed a Girl in the Borisova Garden in Sofia

Algerian raped and robbed a 23-year-old girl in Sofia's largest park Borisova garden. The offense was committed on June 26, with the foreigner threatening his victim with broken glass from a bottle, informs NOVA.

An hour before the young woman was attacked, the Algerian tried to jump over another girl. The abuser is detained for 24 hours. It is expected that he will be charged.

The information available on the perpetrator is that he was in a closed-door accommodation facility a year and a half , and after the expiration of that period he was declared for search. His identity is known to law enforcement.

Awaiting confirmation from the authorities in his home country, then extradition procedure will be triggered.