Bulgaria’s Toll System Is Ready at about 70%

The electronic road tolling system in Bulgaria is almost ready at 70%, said the Austrian company, which is responsible for its construction.

is ready to start operating for technical tests as of 16th of August, Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said on 25th of June. The tests of the system will be conducted in real time with data from the on-board equipment and route maps to get an idea about the expenses of the road hauliage companies, reports BNT.

At this stage, the system will cover no more than 6,000 km of road network and will apply for vehicles weighing more than 3,5 tonnes.

With this system, the changes are that heavy trucks will pay for a kilometre. Tariffs are yet to be determined.

Payments will be made per kilometre in three ways - via a satellite-based on-board device, a route map that can be called through the terminals where the electronic vignettes are now sold, or via a tracker device.

Nearly 300 frames equipped with cameras, sensors and scanners located on the road network will monitor the drivers’s punctiliousness. There will be 50 cars for toll control and 50 more for capturing the offenders, Bulgaria ON AIR TV reported.