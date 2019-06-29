Today the Orthodox Church Honours the Memory of the Great Apostles Peter and Paul

On June 29, the Orthodox Church honours the memory of the great apostles Peter and Paul.

The celebration is of ancient origin, the date selected being the anniversary of either their death or the translation of their relics.

As zealous propagators of Christianity, they were persecuted, subjected to suffering and persecution, and crucified. Peter, a poor fisherman, became one of the first disciples and devoted followers of Christ. Paul was originally among the persecutors of Christians. On the way to Damascus he was blinded by a vision, and three days later - healed miraculously. Thus, by a furious adversary, he became the distributor of Christ's teaching.

As early as the year 258, there is evidence of an already lengthy tradition of celebrating the solemnities of both Saint Peter and Saint Paul on the same day. Together, the two saints are the founders of the See of Rome, through their preaching, ministry and martyrdom there, the Catholic News Agency reported.

Today Peter, Petran, Petya, Pavel, Pavlin, Pavlina, Polina, Penka, Pencho, Kamen, celebrates their Name Day.