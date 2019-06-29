3400-Year-Old Palace Was Discovered in Northern Iraq

German and Kurdish archaeologists have found a 3400-year-old palace in northern Iraq thanks to prolonged drought, DPA reported.

The building of a minimum of 2000 sq. M is made of brick walls up to 2 m high and is located in a reservoir in Iraqi Kurdistan. The palace was part of the ancient and mysterious Mittani Empire, experts from the University of Tübingen, Germany announced.

After discovering the ruins last fall, archaeologists had only three weeks to study it before the levels of water in the reservoir have risen again. "We dug as quickly as possible," the German team said.

After the rise of water, the palace "disappears" completely. The building is home to "sensational" frescoes in bright red and blue colors. According to German archaeologists such findings are rare. At least 10 cuneiforms clay tablets were discovered inside the palace.

"The find is one of the most important archaeological discoveries in the region in recent decades and illustrates the success of the Kurdish-German cooperation," said Hasan Ahmed Qasim, a Kurdish archaeologist of the Duhok Directorate of Antiquites.