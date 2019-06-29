Once Again - Kilometric Queues of Cars on the Kulata Border Checkpoint

Business » TOURISM | June 29, 2019, Saturday // 13:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Once Again - Kilometric Queues of Cars on the Kulata Border Checkpoint www.pixabay.com

Today there are still queues of cars at the Kulata border checkpoint. The queue of cars was 3 kilometers long before noon, the bTV reported. Yesterday, people wishing to vacay in Greece waited for about 4-5 hours to enter the country.

The extremely increased traffic was pointed out as a reason for delaying the check of the passers-by. А reason is also the rigorous checks on the documents of the traveling children - whether they are authorized by both parents.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kulata border checkpoint, greece, queues, checks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria