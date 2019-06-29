Once Again - Kilometric Queues of Cars on the Kulata Border Checkpoint
www.pixabay.com
Today there are still queues of cars at the Kulata border checkpoint. The queue of cars was 3 kilometers long before noon, the bTV reported. Yesterday, people wishing to vacay in Greece waited for about 4-5 hours to enter the country.
The extremely increased traffic was pointed out as a reason for delaying the check of the passers-by. А reason is also the rigorous checks on the documents of the traveling children - whether they are authorized by both parents.
